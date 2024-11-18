Mukesh Khanna rudely blasts paparazzi. Internet says ‘yahi Kilvish hai'. Watch

Mukesh Khanna has returned as the iconic desi superhero Shaktimaan, but his behaviour isn't in line with the character's reputation. While speaking to the paparazzi at a recent event, while wearing the Shaktimaan costume, he blasted at them for not listening to him and speaking in the background. (Also Read – Mukesh Khanna clarifies he doesn't want to prove he's better than Ranveer Singh: ‘I have to create legacy of Shaktimaan') Mukesh Khanna, in Shaktimaan costume, blasted at the paparazzi

Shaktimaan blasts at paparazzi

A paparazzi video doing the rounds on Instagram showed Mukesh Khanna recently addressing the media, sporting the memorable Shaktimaan costume and grey hair. He pointed at someone at the back and said, “Arey ek second ruk jao. Kyu bolte hain aap log? Oye! Kaun bol raha hai wahan pe? Yaar aap log kitne bhi senior ho, just keep quiet! Aapne mujhe bulaya na sunne ke liye, sunte kyu nahi phir? Jo baat karni hai bahar le ke jao na” (Stop for a second. Why are you guys talking? Who's the one talking there? However senior you are, just keep quiet! You called me to listen to me right, why aren't you listening then? Whatever you want to discuss, please take that outside).

Internet reacts

Instagram users got creative with their reactions to Mukesh scolding the paparazzi. One of them commented, “Jaya bachan is that you in shaktiman costume?” Another wrote, “'You either die a hero...or live long enough to become a villain' had a face.” “Dhire dhire pata chalega yehi Kilvish hai (Gradually, you'll realise he's only Kilvish,” read a third comment, referring to Tamraj Kilvish, Shaktimaan's arch nemesis, played by Surendra Pal in the TV show.

“Sorry Shaktiman,” stated a fourth comment, referring to the popular meme of kids apologising to Shaktimaan for bad behaviour. “Sorry Shaktiman bolke matter close karo (Close the matter by saying Sorry Shaktimaan) (laughing with tears emojis),” echoed another user.

Shaktimaan, which originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, became one of the most popular superhero shows in India. The show ran for more than 450 episodes and has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers.