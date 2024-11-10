Mukesh Khanna teases return of superhero Shaktimaan; excited fans say 'come fast’. Watch

Shaktimaan to be back

Mukesh took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture and a video clip. The video clip comes with the text which read, “As Darkness & Evil Prevails Over Children of Today, Bheeshm International Brings Back India's First Super Teacher Super Hero."

The clip goes on to show Mukesh as Shaktimaan. He lands in a school premises, where he starts singing, “Aazadi ke deewanon ne jung ladhi phir jaanein di, ang ang kat gaye magar anch watan par na ane di...”

He sings the song while looking at pictures of heroes such as Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mukesh wrote, "It’s Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today… Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message. He returns with a Teaching. For today’s generation. Welcome Him. With both hands”.

Fans react

The announcement of Shaktimaan's comeback made fans euphoric, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and nostalgia.

"I have missed school many times to see this,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Mere shaktiman”. One comment read, “You're my childhood hero”, with one exclaiming, “Very much excited sir, and lots of good wishes”.

“So excited to watch sir,” shared one user, with another writing, “Watching your serials a lot in my childhood made my childhood very memorable”. “Waitinggg sir.. Most powerful 1st superhero,” one comment read. “Welcome back sir, big fan of your , very much exited, best of luck sir,” one user shared.

One social media user wrote, “Wow the most awaited”.

About the show

Shaktimaan was originally a TV series that began airing on Doordarshan in 1997. Starring Mukesh Khanna in the title role, it featured an ensemble cast of Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter. The show was a huge success and ran for 450 episodes over almost eight years. The character of Shaktimaan is a superhuman containing mystical and supernatural powers, tasked by a mystical sect of saints with fighting evil in the world.