Munawar Faruqui apologises for crass joke on Konkani people after backlash; Twitter reacts: ‘Darr gaya’

Munawar Faruqui on Monday took to X to share a video of himself talking about his recent joke that backfired. The standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner was slammed by a section of social media users over a video of him making a controversial statement about Konkani people at a show. Also read: Munawar Faruqui shares first pic with new wife, celebrates one month anniversary in Dubai Munawar Faruqui folds his hands and apologises to fans for hurting their feelings in a new video.

What did Munawar say?

In the video, he is heard saying during an interaction with the audience, “Konkani log c****** banate hai (Konkanis fool others)." In his apology video, he explained what actually went down. He tweeted alongside it in Marathi, “Much love and my apologies to Konkanis.”

Munawar Faruqui says sorry

In the clip, he expressed regret for hurting people's sentiments, and said in Hindi, “I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip and as a comedian, I don’t want to hurt anyone."

He went on to say, "Maine jispe joke kiya tha wo logon ne bhi bahut enjoy kiya tha show. Show pe bhi sab log the, Marathi log the, Muslim log the, Hindu log the (The people I made the joke about also enjoyed the show a lot. There were people from all backgrounds at the show — Marathis, Muslims, Hindus)."

Munawar concluded by saying, "But when we see such things on the internet, and we notice it, we understand the issue. I want to apologise and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

Reactions to his apology

An X user said, "Never make fun of your religion, otherwise you won't even be able to apologise." Another tweeted, "Always with you bhai (brother). No matter what...we all know you will never hurt someone."

A fan also said, "Not needed but it's good you spoke about it. Appreciated." A tweet also read, "Ye accha kia bro sorry bol ke (You did well by saying sorry)." Someone also tweeted, “Darr gaya Munawar (You became scared).”