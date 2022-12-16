Neha Bhasin reveals she hit rock bottom after Bigg Boss: I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally

Singer Neha Bhasin has had a tough year as she admits to hitting rock bottom. It was her participation in a controversial reality show that affected her strongly and she put up “a brave face” as she didn’t feel it was the right time to talk about it.

While Bhasin doesn’t regret going to the show, the negativity and trolling she got while on the show left strong impressions on her mind. Not elaborating much, Bhasin reveals, “Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally.”

Moreover, she wasn’t actively working in the last year and “one year of sitting at home” left her with many questions. “It got me thinking about what next. Am I done with that area (music)? It felt as if I was starting up fresh . Through all of that, I kept working, fighting everything. I am so grateful that I am out of it and I have more gratitude towards everything now than before,” she explains.

While she has a decent body of work, she mentions that she isn’t content with her journey. “I came into the business because I love music. It was my childhood dream to become a pop star and I achieved that at a very young age. I understood that this journey is an individualistic journey where you are the captain of your own journey where people come and there are a lot of wolves at the door. Even today it annoys me that some four artists are called for a festival. Why wasn’t I amongst them?,” she adds.

What does she mean by the wolves at the door? She replies, “I started out young and when you see someone young you obviously feel that it is easy to manipulate such a person. Even when I was in Viva, a lot of people who were the heads at that point from making my life hell because I wouldn’t just give in.”