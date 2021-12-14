On Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra throws glass in anger, shouts at Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Do not talk to me like this’

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the audience's favourite couple for a while. Now in the latest promo, Karan can be seen shouting at Tejasswi and telling her to talk to him properly.

On Tuesday, Colors TV shared a promo clip on their Instagram account from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 and captioned it, “Yeh pyaar tune kya kiya, ek hi pal mein bikher diya, #TejRan ka rishta (Oh love! what have you done. You have scattered me in a moment. #TejRan's relationship).”

The video starts with Rashami telling Tejasswi, “Tu bohot insecure lag rahi hai ki mein usse baat karti hun (You look very insecure when I talk to Karan). I will stay away from Karan now." Rashami is then seen talking to Karan, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bharadwaj and telling them that Tejasswi is messing with the wrong person.

Tejasswi and Rashami then have a heated argument and blamed each other for starting the fight. Tejasswi then says, “Kya mujhe kuch bolne ka mauka milega? (Will I get a chance to say something on this?)” Karan then replies, “Tu usko (Rashami) ko 15 bar kyun instigate kar rahi hai? (Why are you instigating Rashami)”

Tejasswi then shouts “Ab mera dimag kharab ho raha hai. Mein tujhse bheek maangti hun Rashami (I am going crazy now. I am begging you Rashami).” Karan then tells her to calm down but she doesn't. Karan then leaves the two and walks away. He can then be seen throwing a glass on the dining table, as he yells, “Baat karne ke tameez hoti hai? Yeh koi tareeka hai mujhse baat karne ka? Poori duniya ke saamne aise bol rahi hai (There is a way to talk to people. Is this the way in which you will talk to me? You are talking to me like that in front of the whole world).” He then points his finger towards Tejasswi and says, “Do not talk to me like this.” Tejasswi is captured crying at the end of the video.

Many fans reacted in the comments section of the video. One person wrote, “Teja ke layak nahi karan usako Teja par trust hi nahi he (Karan doesn't deserve to be with Tejasswi. He doesn't even trusts her).” Another one slammed Karan for his behaviour and wrote “Karan kitni badi badi baatein karta hai. Mein aisa hun, waisa hun. Mera pyaar aisa hai and all (Karan says so many things about the way he is, the way he loves people). Is this how he loves a woman? By shouting at her? insulting her? and bartan fek ke (throwing utensils)?