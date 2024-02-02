Poonam Pandey's beginnings, rise to infamy, and an unconventional career

Actor-model Poonam Pandey on Saturday revealed that Friday's posts from her team claiming she had died from cervical cancer were a stunt. Her team had made the announcement on her Instagram account on Friday, writing, “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” On Saturday, she shared fresh videos and said, “I'm alive”. Poonam Pandey said on Saturday that she has not died, but the news was a publicity stunt. (Instagram)

Poonam is no stranger to controversy, mostly because of the provocative content she shared on social media. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Poonam’s beginnings

Born in Kanpur on March 11, 1991, Poonam began her career as a model. She is one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest and even graced the magazine's cover. She debuted on-screen with the 2013 film Nasha, which saw her play a teacher in a relationship with her student. The film's poster generated controversy with a group of protestors tearing posters and setting them on fire.

Poonam’s rise to infamy

Poonam is popular on Instagram and X for sharing provocative pictures. In 2011, she promised to strip for the Indian cricket team if they brought home the World Cup. She did not keep her promise because she claimed she was denied permission by the BCCI. In 2012, she posed nude after Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL. She developed an app that was banned by Google for not meeting their terms, it was later available on her website.

An unconventional career

After Nasha, Poonam acted in Bhojpuri, Telugu and Hindi films, apart from featuring in special numbers. A 2018 film called The Journey of Karma was her last release, with the actor opting to release erotic videos on her website and app behind a paywall after that. She also participated in TV shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp. She played Jalebi Bai in shows like Total Nadaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh.

Love and marriage

Poonam married her long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020 in Mumbai. On September 11, Poonam filed a complaint against Sam, claiming he molested, threatened and assaulted her, leading to his arrest in Goa. She told PTI at the time that she suffered from brain haemorrhage because of his assault. He was later released on bail and the couple patched up. In November of the same year, Poonam was arrested for filming a nude video in Goa. The couple separated in 2021.

This story has been updated to incorporate Poonam Pandey's latest social media post that reveals her death announcement to be a hoax.

