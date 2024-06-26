 Prince Narula expecting first child with Yuvika Chaudhary, pens long note: 'We're very happy, nervous at the same time' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Narula expecting first child with Yuvika Chaudhary, pens long note: 'We're very happy, nervous at the same time'

ByAnanya Das
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Along with a note, Prince Narula posted a picture of a red toy car placed next to his own car. The next photo showed him standing in front of them.

Television personality Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the duo shared a joint post. They penned a note along with a symbolic photo. (Also Read | Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish rumours that they are expecting their first child)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will soon welcome their child.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will soon welcome their child.

Prince Narula, Yuvika will soon become parents

Prince Narula posted a picture featuring a red toy car placed next to his own car. The next picture featured him standing in front of his car. Narula captioned the post in Hindi, announcing, "baby aane wala hai jald" (baby is coming soon). He expressed gratitude to Yuvika for the "best gift" he could receive.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Couple nervous as well as happy

In his emotional message, Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents." He humorously added that Yuvika will now be his "second baby," with the first spot reserved for their child.

Celebs congratulate couple

Reacting to the post, Yuvika Chaudhary posted red heart and folded hands emojis. Celebrities, including Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anita Hassanandani, and Priyank Sharma, extended their best wishes to the couple, showering them with love and support.

Speculation surrounding Yuvika's pregnancy had been circulating earlier this year after Prince Narula hinted at the possibility during a guest appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. Responding to playful banter about their future child, as per news agency ANI, Prince playfully responded, "Very soon," sparking anticipation among their fans.

About Prince Narula, Yuvika

Prince Narula is renowned for his appearances on popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla and Roadies. Yuvika gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om. She also captured hearts during her participation and subsequent win on reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9 alongside her husband.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Prince Narula expecting first child with Yuvika Chaudhary, pens long note: 'We're very happy, nervous at the same time'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On