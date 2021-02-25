Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar twin in white as they step out for a dinner date, see here
- Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
Singer Rahul Vaidya did not win Bigg Boss 14 but that has not stopped him from celebrating his journey. On Wednesday, Rahul and his fiancee, actor Disha Parmar were spotted on a dinner date.
The couple went for a dinner at one of Mumbai's fine dining places. Both were twinning in white -- Disha looked pretty in a pair of black leggings, white t-shirt and bright red lipstick and a red handbag. Rahul was suitably dressed in a track bottom, t-shirt and sneakers. They smiled happily for the waiting paparazzi.
Rahul witnessed a tough fight with Rubina Dilaik in the race to the finish line on Bigg Boss 14. Finally, it was Rubina who emerged the winner and lifted the trophy. Rahul, however, has no regrets.
In an interview to Times of India, he had said: "I’m happy that my journey of Bigg Boss has ended. I would be happier if I was on the winning side, but there’s always only one winner. However, I always believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace. Honestly, I am very happy that now I can get back to my family and my girlfriend and spend quality time with them. I have done my bit and being in top two means a lot. I am so surprised that I am not sad at all."
Rahul had made headlines when he had proposed to Disha, while still inside the house and on national television. During her visit on Valentine's Day, he went down on one knee in the Bigg Boss house and asked her to marry him.
In an earlier interview to the same publication, he had said: "I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television."
His mother Geeta has said that the families are planning a June wedding for the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar step out for a dinner date, see here
- Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two are likely to marry in June this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals 'new mom problems' after son’s birth
- Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh revealed how her life has changed after the birth of their son, Sufi. She said that she is busy with mommy duties, leaving her little time for social media activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised
- Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book
- After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena rubbishes rumours of marrying this year: 'We may marry in 2022'
- Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who did a brief stint on Bigg Boss 14 filling in for Eijaz Khan, has rubbished rumours that she was getting married in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin
- Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'
- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's first post after BB 14 is picture of mom in hospital, Kamya hails her
- Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 has left her friends and followers in awe of her resilience. Rakhi recently shared a picture of her mother in hospital, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil's fans rally behind him after he snaps at paparazzi, others 'perturbed'
- A video of comedian Kapil Sharma lashing out at the paparazzi earlier this week has divided Twitter. While his fans wished him well, others were 'perturbed' by his behaviour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans go crazy
- Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox