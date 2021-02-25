Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar twin in white as they step out for a dinner date, see here

Singer Rahul Vaidya did not win Bigg Boss 14 but that has not stopped him from celebrating his journey. On Wednesday, Rahul and his fiancee, actor Disha Parmar were spotted on a dinner date.

The couple went for a dinner at one of Mumbai's fine dining places. Both were twinning in white -- Disha looked pretty in a pair of black leggings, white t-shirt and bright red lipstick and a red handbag. Rahul was suitably dressed in a track bottom, t-shirt and sneakers. They smiled happily for the waiting paparazzi.

Rahul witnessed a tough fight with Rubina Dilaik in the race to the finish line on Bigg Boss 14. Finally, it was Rubina who emerged the winner and lifted the trophy. Rahul, however, has no regrets.

In an interview to Times of India, he had said: "I’m happy that my journey of Bigg Boss has ended. I would be happier if I was on the winning side, but there’s always only one winner. However, I always believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace. Honestly, I am very happy that now I can get back to my family and my girlfriend and spend quality time with them. I have done my bit and being in top two means a lot. I am so surprised that I am not sad at all."

Rahul had made headlines when he had proposed to Disha, while still inside the house and on national television. During her visit on Valentine's Day, he went down on one knee in the Bigg Boss house and asked her to marry him.

In an earlier interview to the same publication, he had said: "I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television."

His mother Geeta has said that the families are planning a June wedding for the couple.

