Rakesh Bedi broke his finger trying to move a boulder when stuck in a landslide

Aug 22, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Rakesh Bedi reveals he was stuck in a landslide when he was returning from Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Rakesh Bedi has revealed that he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh a few days ago and even broke a finger while trying to move a boulder that blocked the road in front of him. He was returning from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, when he was stuck on a shortcut road from the town. (Also read: Dilip Joshi, Johnny Lever attend Rakesh Bedi's daughter's wedding reception)

Rakesh stuck in a landslide

In the video that he posted on Instagram late Monday, Rakesh said, "You must have heard how Shimla, Himachal Pradesh are all badly affected by landslides. Such huge mountains are coming down heavily. The roads and streets are all stuck, so many vehicles are stuck in the mountains. I went to Solan two weeks ago, for a lecture on acting that I had to deliver. When we were returning, we were told that the main highway is stuck due to a landslide and we may take a shortcut."

Rakesh broke his finger

He added, "When we took that shortcut, a huge boulder fell right ahead of us. Thank God it did not fall on our car, otherwise I'd have been. So when I tried to become a He-Man, and remove the boulder from the road, it moved ahead but rolled back on my finger. My finger was badly hurt and half of the finger dangled, it was so badly hurt. It has healed to a major extent now. Had it been a little bigger injury, the finger would have been off my hands. The road was later cleared with the help of a JCB machine." He also expressed his sympathies for all the people stuck in the mountains due to the landslides and added that he prays for their safety.

Rakesh Bedi's career

Having started his career with iconic roles in films such as Sai Paranjape's Chashme Budoor and TV shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Rakesh worked in several films, web series, and TV shows.

Most recently, he starred in the surprise box office hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He also plays a small and important part in Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 which continues to rule the box office. On TV, he is seen in the popular comedy shows Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

