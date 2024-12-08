Rekha reveals whom she loves the most, says ‘sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar…’

Rekha wowed the audience with her charm and ‘sense of humour’ as she appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor talked about her career, acting and shared a bunch of anecdotes on the show. When Kapil Sharma asked her about her thoughts on love, Rekha was quick to respond and said that if one's love is true, then falling in love with one person is enough. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh recalls Rekha's response when she asked about the man in her life: You don’t know who he is?) Rekha revealed whom she loves the most in her life. (File Photo/PTI)

What Rekha said

During the show, Kapil joked that the poets have confused him on the topic of love. One says love happens many times, one says love has no age, so what does Rekha think about this? In response, Rekha said, “Mere khayal se agar sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar kaafi hai! Kitne baar, kitne aadmi karenge? (If the person is right then falling in love once is enough)?”

She went on to add whom she loves the most. “Mera tazurba ye hai… main apni baat kar sakti hoon… sabse pehle toh main sab cheez se pyaar karti hoon. Kaam se, mere doston se, duniya se, nature se… lekin sabse zyaada main pyaar karti hoon khud se (As far as I am concerned, I am in love with everything. With my friends, this world, with nature… but I am most in love with myself)!” she said to loud cheers from the audience.

More details

Archana Puran Singh, who is part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently took to Instagram to post an anecdote with Rekha. "I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'? (Grinning face with smiling eyes and face with sunglasses emojis). She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns (face holding back tears and two hearts emojis)," she said in the caption.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to watch on Netflix.