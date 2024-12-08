Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rekha reveals whom she loves the most, says ‘sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar…’

BySantanu Das
Dec 08, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Rekha opened up about her thoughts on romantic love during the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.  

Rekha wowed the audience with her charm and ‘sense of humour’ as she appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor talked about her career, acting and shared a bunch of anecdotes on the show. When Kapil Sharma asked her about her thoughts on love, Rekha was quick to respond and said that if one's love is true, then falling in love with one person is enough. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh recalls Rekha's response when she asked about the man in her life: You don’t know who he is?)

Rekha revealed whom she loves the most in her life. (File Photo/PTI)
Rekha revealed whom she loves the most in her life. (File Photo/PTI)

What Rekha said

During the show, Kapil joked that the poets have confused him on the topic of love. One says love happens many times, one says love has no age, so what does Rekha think about this? In response, Rekha said, “Mere khayal se agar sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar kaafi hai! Kitne baar, kitne aadmi karenge? (If the person is right then falling in love once is enough)?”

She went on to add whom she loves the most. “Mera tazurba ye hai… main apni baat kar sakti hoon… sabse pehle toh main sab cheez se pyaar karti hoon. Kaam se, mere doston se, duniya se, nature se… lekin sabse zyaada main pyaar karti hoon khud se (As far as I am concerned, I am in love with everything. With my friends, this world, with nature… but I am most in love with myself)!” she said to loud cheers from the audience.

More details

Archana Puran Singh, who is part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently took to Instagram to post an anecdote with Rekha. "I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'? (Grinning face with smiling eyes and face with sunglasses emojis). She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns (face holding back tears and two hearts emojis)," she said in the caption.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to watch on Netflix.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On