Renuka Shahane: We are all learning about the digital world everyday, including online crime

Renuka Shahane is back on television. She is hosting a crime show and calls her self a crime buff.

She agrees that at times crime shows can be quite vivid in portrayals of crime but then without drama it would be a documentary.

Talking about various kinds of crime in society, she says, “Often socio-economic and psychological situations lead to crimes. There are so many kinds of crimes and criminals out there which you are not exposed to as a citizen. People are astounded to hear about their neighbour or someone they know being a criminal but that’s what it is. There are no special qualifications so one has to be aware and alert. In fact, children are so vulnerable with the digital implosion that is part of our lives now.”

The What The Folks actor asserts that all of leave digital footprints which is now a part of our lives. Lives can be turned upside down with just one click. She adds, “We are all learning about the digital world everyday, including crime on it. There are many pitfalls and we have to keep communicating with them. Growing up, we didn’t have these influences on our lives so, being a parent, it is an added pressure.”

Shahane, who has hosted many shows on TV, felt returning to anchoring was smooth, quick and seamless. She shares, “In fact, while playing a character, I feel more nervous, but hosting is my comfort zone. I remember when I moved from theatre to TV and later films, it was a big jump. I had to learn how to be natural in front of the camera as what is needed in theatre is different. Now, moving from TV to films to OTT is easy and doesn’t differ much. There is a thin line and one can pick up the tone needed for the medium.” The actor has also shot for a short which will release soon.