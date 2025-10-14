Rishab Shetty gifts Amitabh Bachchan a panche; KBC host says ‘khisak jae to mamlaa international ho jaata hai’

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty is the latest guest on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a promo for the episode, Amitabh cracks a joke about his panche (a traditional wrapping cloth for men) slipping and becoming an international issue after Rishab gives him one. Take a look. Rishab Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan seemed happy to meet each other on KBC.

Amitabh Bachchan cracks joke after Rishab Shetty gifts him panche

Rishab can be seen gifting Amitabh a panche after coming onto the stage. Amitabh then says that there’s an art to wearing it, which he must learn before trying it on. He said, “Sir, I will definitely wear this. You have to learn the art of wearing this, warna idhar khisak jaae toh mamlaa international ho jaata hai (in case it slips, the matter will become an international issue),” making Rishab and the audience crack up.

Paying homage to Mohanlal in style

In the promo, Rishab can also be seen paying homage to Mohanlal as he enters the venue. The Kannada actor made an appearance on the show wearing a black shirt and a panche. He pulled off his panche and lifted it in the style of the Malayalam actor. Not just that, Rishab also said, “Entha mone Dineshaa (What’s up son, Dineshaa?),” Mohanlal’s iconic dialogue from the 2000 Malayalam film Narasimham, making the audience cheer loudly for him.

In another promo, Rishab asked Amitabh to channel his inner Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, to which the veteran replied, “Rishab Sahib, gyaarvah prashna tumhare screen pe abhi daalta hai dekho. 7 lakh 50 hazaar milega, usme se 50 hazaar tumhara, 7 lakh humara (Rishab sir, I am putting the 11th question on your screen. If you answer correctly, you will get ₹7 lakh 50 thousand, out of which ₹50 thousand is yours and ₹7 lakh is mine).”

Rishab recently directed and starred in Kantara Chapter 1, which has crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide. The film is also the second-highest-grossing film of this year after Chhaava. The KBC 17 episode with Rishab will be broadcast on Friday at 9 PM on Sony Television Network.