Rohit Shetty bashes Amaal Mallik for calling Bigg Boss ‘unfair, biased’ and threatening to leave house: ‘Khol dun door?’

Since Salman Khan is busy entertaining fans with his Dabangg Tour in Qatar, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has replaced him as the host this Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19. The new promo shows the host bashing Amaal for calling Bigg Boss biased after a task, and fans are loving it. Rohit Shetty bashes Amaal Mallik in fiery Weekend Ka Vaar promo.

Rohit Shetty slams Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Many have often called out the Bigg Boss makers for their bias towards Amaal and his group. However, after the recent task which led to Gaurav Khanna getting the captaincy, Amaal and Shehbaz Badesha were seen calling Bigg Boss biased and unfair. Amaal even quipped, “Bigg Boss played a dirty game.” After this, BB called them to the assembly room and said that he doesn’t care what contestants think of him and that he has always been fair to everyone throughout the show's seasons.

Later, BB gave the housemates the power to select their captain and everyone voted for Shehbaz. Bigg Boss revealed that he did this to unveil the hypocrisy of the housemates blaming him and calling him unfair when they actually just had a problem with Gaurav becoming the captain of the house. Amaal and Shehbaz’s behaviour also irked Bigg Boss fans, who called them out for crying when things didn’t go their way.

Now, the new promo shows Rohit Shetty confronting Amaal for calling Bigg Boss biased. The host said, “Amaal, even Shehbaz said that he would have choosen the captaincy. Then how is Gaurav wrong in doing that? Amaal think from your brain and speak.” Rohit added, “When things didn’t go your way, then you thought BB is wrong.” Amaal said, “sir dil ki feeling jo thi voh bola (sir I said what my heart felt).”

Rohit then gave a sharp reply, saying, “dil ki feeling aur show ko biased bolna bohut different hai (Saying what your heart felt and calling a show biased are two different things). Aap yeh bolte ho ghar chodhke chala jaaunga, khol dun door? You are doing wrong. If you are wrong then you are wrong (You keep saying I’ll go from the house, should I open the door for you?).”

About the ration task

Bigg Boss gave the captaincy contender, Gaurav Khanna, the choice to choose himself as the captain and let the whole house get nominated for the week with only 30% ration, or choose Shehbaz Badesha as the captain and save everyone from nomination with 100% ration. Gaurav chose himself, and this week the whole house is nominated, despite the housemates changing the decision later and making Shehbaz the captain. It will be interesting to see who will be evicted from the house this week.