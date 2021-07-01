Rohitashv Gour doesn't want his daughter to work in TV shows: 'TV gets repetitive for new age actor'

Rohitashv Gour has opened up about her his daughter, Giti, taking up acting as a profession. However, he added that he would not like his daughter to take up any projects for the small screen.

Actor Rohitashv Gour, best known for his role of Tiwariji in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, also said in a new interview that he wants his daughter to experience "content-oriented cinema" as TV can offer "very less scope".

Rohitashv Gour told a leading daily, "I want her to act in films and web shows too. But I don't want her to do TV for now. I feel television gets a little repetitive for a new age actor and then there's very less scope to do anything new. I have been doing TV for 16 years now and I know the process. I want her to experience content-oriented cinema. I don't want my daughter to do daily soaps."

Sharing how he gives tips to Giti, Rohitashv Gour added, "She always loved dancing and now she is interested in acting. I keep giving her tips and share my knowledge about acting with her. One thing I have learnt is to focus on characterisation and I want to teach her that. I want Giti to be a smart actor. I don't want to give her theatre training because I feel she might lose out on her spontaneity which the current generation has naturally in them."

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor often shares videos with his daughters- Sanjiti and Giti. The father and his daughters are seen dancing to various popular songs in these videos. Rohitashv also told the daily that Rajkumar Hirani was impressed by Giti when he saw one such video. The filmmaker even asked Rohitashv to pay attention to Giti's talent.

