News / Entertainment / Tv / Saturday Night Live takes a dig at Jim Jordan's failed speaker bid in cold open

Saturday Night Live takes a dig at Jim Jordan's failed speaker bid in cold open

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 22, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Saturday Night Live's cold open featured a satirical take on Jim Jordan's failed House speaker bid

Saturday Night Live's cold open on October 21 featured a satirical look at the Republican Party with Mikey Day as Rep. Jim Jordan, Chloe Fineman as Rep. Lauren Boebert, Bowen Yang as Rep. George Santos, and James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump. Jim Jordan's failed House speaker bid was demonstrated in the opening sketch, where Day's Jordan says, “How did I lose? This is chaos,” adding, “Some of us are here to actually serve the American people. All I want to do is get Congress back to work so I can shut it down again.”

Last night's SNL cold open took a dig at Jim Jordan(@nbcsnl/X)
Last night's SNL cold open took a dig at Jim Jordan(@nbcsnl/X)

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson discusses Israel-Gaza crisis, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise cameos

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Soon after this, Yang's Santos pays him a visit with a random baby in his hand and says “I just wanted to say how sorry I am. But I want you to know I voted for you and get this, so did Shawna Loggins.” Day then says, “Who’s that?” to which Yang responds - “Also me.” Day then adds, “He’s not ready to give up,” and asks Yang if he should try one more time, to which Yang says, “A guy would be lying if I said yes. So, yes.” Jordan ushers Santos out, who then receives a call from Tupac, “Girl, I know Jada is crazy,” he replies before leaving.

Jordan is visited by Johnson's Donald Trump, who says “Is this the loser’s office?” To this, Day's Jordan says, “I’m so glad you’re here. You endorsed me and then you just kind of disappeared.” Later in the skit as Jordan expresses his frustration and asks Johnson's Trump whether he thinks he can win, Johnson says, “I couldn't care less.” Day is then cut off by him and Johnson concludes, saying, “That’s not for losers. Live from New York it's Saturday Night!” In the episode, surprise cameos were also made by - Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Pedro Pascal.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out