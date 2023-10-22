Saturday Night Live takes a dig at Jim Jordan's failed speaker bid in cold open

Saturday Night Live's cold open on October 21 featured a satirical look at the Republican Party with Mikey Day as Rep. Jim Jordan, Chloe Fineman as Rep. Lauren Boebert, Bowen Yang as Rep. George Santos, and James Austin Johnson as former President Donald Trump. Jim Jordan's failed House speaker bid was demonstrated in the opening sketch, where Day's Jordan says, “How did I lose? This is chaos,” adding, “Some of us are here to actually serve the American people. All I want to do is get Congress back to work so I can shut it down again.” Last night's SNL cold open took a dig at Jim Jordan(@nbcsnl/X)

Soon after this, Yang's Santos pays him a visit with a random baby in his hand and says “I just wanted to say how sorry I am. But I want you to know I voted for you and get this, so did Shawna Loggins.” Day then says, “Who’s that?” to which Yang responds - “Also me.” Day then adds, “He’s not ready to give up,” and asks Yang if he should try one more time, to which Yang says, “A guy would be lying if I said yes. So, yes.” Jordan ushers Santos out, who then receives a call from Tupac, “Girl, I know Jada is crazy,” he replies before leaving.

Jordan is visited by Johnson's Donald Trump, who says “Is this the loser’s office?” To this, Day's Jordan says, “I’m so glad you’re here. You endorsed me and then you just kind of disappeared.” Later in the skit as Jordan expresses his frustration and asks Johnson's Trump whether he thinks he can win, Johnson says, “I couldn't care less.” Day is then cut off by him and Johnson concludes, saying, “That’s not for losers. Live from New York it's Saturday Night!” In the episode, surprise cameos were also made by - Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Pedro Pascal.