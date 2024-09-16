By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway 'Shogun' cast and other stars arrive to celebrate TV's Emmys

LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 - Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Reese Witherspoon and other stars stepped onto a red carpet in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday as Hollywood luminaries prepared to celebrate the best of television at the annual Emmy Awards.

"Shogun," a historical epic set in feudal Japan, headed into the ceremony as the frontrunner to take the night's top trophy for best drama series. Reigning best comedy champion "The Bear," about a family trying to open a top-tier restaurant in Chicago, is expected to claim that prize again, according to awards pundits.

Both shows debuted on the FX cable network and stream on Hulu, setting up a big night for owner Walt Disney and its TV chief Dana Walden.

"Shogun," a series about a power struggle in the 17th century with most of the dialogue in Japanese, was no sure thing. It had been in development for years before it came together with elaborate sets, makeup and costumes and storytelling that impressed critics with its attention to detail.

"It was a great surprise" when "Shogun" was showered with Emmy nominations, star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada said on the red carpet.

"We believed in the audience, their intelligence, their curiosity for our culture," he added. "We are so happy they are enjoying it."

Sunday's ceremony takes place just eight months after the last Emmys, which aired in an unusual January slot because of disruptions caused by Hollywood labor strikes.

Back on a September schedule, the show will air live on Disney's ABC starting at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday .

"Schitt's Creek" father/son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the festivities. Producers have promised cast reunions from shows past, such as "Happy Days," and other moments to celebrate the history of television.

Country singer Jelly Roll was scheduled to perform during the night's In Memoriam segment.

"I'm the only musician here," he said on the red carpet. "I'm like a kid in a candy store. I just met the cast of 'Shogun.' I'm losing my mind."

Ahead of the ceremony, "Shogun" had already set records. It won 14 trophies - the most ever for one season of a drama series - at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, where awards were given for guest actors and crafts such as cinematography.

Competitors for best drama include British royal family saga "The Crown" and spy thriller "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" from Amazon's Prime Video.

"The Bear" is competing with its second season, the one that featured a widely praised episode about a disastrous family holiday gathering.

"We just tried our best to do what we did the first season and just stick together, be a unit, listen to each other, and just play with each other," "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri said on the red carpet.

HBO's "Hacks," about a 70-something comedienne and a millennial writer, could play the role of spoiler in the comedy category. Due to the timing of their seasons, the shows have never competed head-to-head at the Emmys.

Winners are chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.

