When Sidharth Shukla revealed his mom sent him to modelling contest to 'teach him a lesson for acting like a cool guy'

Late actor Sidharth Shukla once opened up on how his mother Rita Shukla helped him find his passion. Speaking with Humans of Bombay a few years ago, Sidharth shared that before his foray into the entertainment industry he 'used to act like the cool guy'. His mother wanted to teach him a lesson and so sent him for a modeling contest. While she thought that it would put him in his place, he won it. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic pics with Sidharth Shukla, cuts birthday cakes for him) Sidharth Shukla once called his mother his best friend.

Sidharth Shukla on how his mother raised him

Sidharth died on September 2, 2021, and on the same day Humans of Bombay shared a post along with his photos. The caption read, "In memory of Sidharth Shukla: 'People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another!"

Sidharth Shukla called his mom his best friend

He also added, "As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes."

Sidharth Shukla on his mother's sacrifices

Sidharth continued, "When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted."

Sidharth on how his mom helped him with his career

"She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Bigg Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her," he had said.

"Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” Sidharth had said.

About Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth rose to fame after starring in the television show Balika Vadhu. He emerged as the winner of the reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. Sidharth died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

