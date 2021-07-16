Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 15 recap: Jethalal, Gokuldham Society men plan for their ‘party-sharty’

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the men folk of Gokuldham Society brainstorm to have their own ‘party-sharty’. Sadly, they fail to make any headway initially but towards the end, do agree on a plan. Here’s how it unfold - the disappointed ‘purush mandal’ stand in grief as Popatlal enters. Soon, he understands what Sodhi, Iyer, Jethalal, Mehta, Bhide and Dr Hathi are discussing; they all express their anguish that their drinks party might not happen at all.

Even as Sodhi says he is adamant that they have the party, Jethalal urges all to think positive and focus on a way out. All agree and soon a brainstorming session follows.

It is decided that they will all step out of the resort, have their secret drinks party and return to the resort. A plan is hatched – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal says he will tell Bappuji that he has to meet a person with regard to a business deal. Accordingly, Mehta Sahab, Bhide and Dr Hathi will tell their wives that they are accompanying Jethalal. Since Popatlal, Sodhi and Iyer have no one to answer to, they can all can meet outside and have their own party and return.





That’s when the plan faces its first challenge – how will they manage the smell from their mouths after their drinks party on their return? Sodhi comes up with a solution; since Popatlal, Iyer and he are alone in their rooms, they can get the resort staff to put extra beds in their rooms and the rest of the purush mandal can crash in their rooms. Next morning the smell of liquor would have gone from them.

However, two members – Mehta Sahab and Bhide – will have to seek permission from their respective wives. As they leave, Jethalal warns them to return with the permission from their wives and not let the mission fail.

Tough luck! Both Anjali and Madhavi insist that their husbands stay at the resort. Crestfallen, the duo return to their gang as their plan crashes. Seeing them approach with disappointment written on their faces, Popatlal exclaims, ‘Sakal say toh sher nahi dheer lag rahe hai’.

Not willing to give up, they try to hatch a new plan – Sodhi has a bright idea. He devises a foolproof plan and suggests they mix alcohol in bottle of cold drinks. To save them from the rest of the folks, it is decided that the cap of the bottle with alcohol will be in red while the other one's cap will be blue.

All the men are happy and rejoice at their master plan.