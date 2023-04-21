Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards punished with prison sentence after latest crime

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison. The punishment was announced by Judge Gary Starnes in Hamilton County Court when Edwards was brought after being arrested on April 7 for charges related to possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violating the terms of his probation. Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards(Twitter)

As per an article by The U.S. Sun, Edwards was arrested after being found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his car while it was "running and in drive". The car had stopped after hitting the curb and cops had to open its door with a lockout kit. Edwards was taken to a hospital for treatment where he eventually regained consciousness. It was also reported that a bag containing a crystal type substance and another small bag having a blue powder was recovered from his possession.

Earlier, Edwards' wife Mackenzie had accused him of posting her intimate pics online and harassing her. He was arrested for the same on February 10, 2023 and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. Prior to his arrest, his wife had petitioned that Edwards had allegedly fought against her in January 15, 2023.

"Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could. Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys,” alleged Mackenzie.

She eventually filed for divorce from him, on February 27. The couple have two children Jagger and Stella. Edwards also has a son named Bentley from previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Edwards' next court date is scheduled for June 12.