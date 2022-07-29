Tejasswi Prakash sings romantic song, Karan Kundrra reacts: 'Was waiting for you to post this'

Tejasswi Prakash has shared a video of herself singing a romantic song; boyfriend Karan Kundrra was among the first ones to respond to the post. She sang the popular Lata Mangeshkar song, Na Jiya Lage Na. Tejasswi and Karan have been together for some time now; they had declared their love for each other on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. (Also read: Karan Kundrra reacts angrily to Tejasswi Prakash's fans who morphed abusive messages from him)

Tejasswi shared the video and gave a Naagin (her popular TV show) twist to her caption. She wrote, "Here comes the naagingale… Oopppsss I mean the nightingale." Karan Kundrra first wrote, "Aaaah was waiting for you to post this." He later left heart eyes and kiss emojis on her post.

Sugandha Mishra also commented on the post and wrote, "Kya baat hai (This is great)." Parineeta Borthakur wrote, “Heard you singing after so so so long.” Many of her fans also flooded the comments section with their messages. One of them wrote, “Thanks for treating us with your sweet voice this morning.” Another one commented, “Awwww… good morning to this amazing voice.” One of them also called Tejasswi's voice “soothing”.

Fans have been speculating about Tejasswi and Karan's wedding for some time now, but the actors have dodged the question, when asked by the media. Karan has said that Tejasswi does not have the time for marriage, while she says he has not proposed to her yet.

Speaking about the speculations around their wedding plans, Tejasswi had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, "All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain (It is a matter among us). In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it."

