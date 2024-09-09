Vikas Sethi funeral: Actor's mother breaks down during last rites; wife shares emotional post on Instagram

Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka, died in Nashik on Saturday night in his sleep following a cardiac arrest. He was 48. On Monday, Vikas' funeral was held in Mumbai with several celebrities, along with his family members, in attendance. Also read | Did you know late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date Robbie in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?) TV actor Vikas Sethi died on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest. (File Photo)

Vikas Sethi funeral held in Mumbai

A video of the actor's mother Surekha Sethi breaking down upon seeing her son's mortal remains was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Actors such as Hiten Tejwani and Sharad Kelkar, among others, were also seen paying their last respects to Vikas. Actors Jaswir Kaur and Deepak Tijori were also spotted at Vikas' funeral.

Vikas' wife issues statement

Vikas is survived by his wife and their twin sons. "With immense sorrow, we inform you about the passing of our beloved Vikas Sethi, who left us all on the 8th of September 2024. The final rites will be carried out according to Hindu traditions on 9th September. Your presence, prayers and support in this trying time would be deeply appreciated," Vikas' wife Jhanvi Sethi's said in a statement issued via her official Instagram handle on Monday.

Jhanvi Sethi recalls Vikas' final moments

According to Jhanvi, she and Vikas were in Nashik to attend a family function. "After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home... when I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she told PTI.

Besides being a familiar face on television, Vikas was part of the 2001 Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in which he played Robbie, a friend of Poo (Kareena Kapoor). Vikas had also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita. He tied the knot with Jhanvi in 2018.