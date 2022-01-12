Watch Vijay Deverakonda explain why he doesn’t mind being called 'Rowdy'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who wears the moniker Rowdy like a badge of honour, has revealed on the Telugu talk show Unstoppable that he has no qualms associating himself with the word. Vijay is one of the special guests on the upcoming Sankranti episode of the show which is being hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. He was joined by Liger director Puri Jagannadh and actor-producer Charmme Kaur.

In a promo video, Balakrishna asks Vijay Deverakonda how he fixed his mind on the rowdy tag. “When people told me what to do and what not to do, I was tired of listening to them. I decided to do it my way,” Vijay said.

As part of the promo, Vijay and Balakrishna are seen throwing some punches at each other as the former arrives on the show to promote his upcoming release, Liger.

Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter in Liger. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

The project, which has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, will mark Vijay Devarakonda’s debut in Bollywood. It also stars Ananya Panday, besides featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson in a cameo.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well.

The project was originally planned to be made in Telugu with actor Jr NTR a few years ago. It didn’t materialize as NTR was busy with multiple commitments and couldn’t allocate dates.

Eventually, Puri pitched the idea to Vijay and brought him on board. Over the course of last year and a half, Vijay exclusively worked on his physique for the project.

