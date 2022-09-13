Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Sept 13: Dr. Kunal blackmails Akshara about Kairav, makes her leave Abhimanyu

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara finds herself at crossroads again as Dr. Kunal will ask her to choose between Abhimanyu and Kairav. Elsewhere, Abhimanyhu continues to feel perplexed about Maya’s voice sounding like Akshara’s. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara is determined to stay with Abhimanyu

Dr. Kunal finds out about Kairav

In the previous episode, we saw Akshara getting stuck in the store room of the hospital. Meanwhile, she receives calls on her hotel room’s telecom. Dr. Kunal wonders who is calling Akshara if Abhimanyu is still in the hospital. He uses his sources to find out the truth. Back at the hospital, Birlas decide to take Abhimanyu back to Udaipur. He tries to resist but Manjiri takes a promise from him that he will come back to Udaipur.

Finally, someone finds Akshara in the store room and helps her to get out. Dr. Kunal arrives just about then and threatens Akshara to get back to the hotel. Akshara refuses and decides to go to Udaipur after Abhimanyu. When he is not able to stop her, he tells her something that will shock Akshara completely. Dr. Kunal reveals the name of the mystery caller who was constantly trying to reach Akshara. Turns out, it was Kairav attempting to contact Akshara and now, Dr. Kunal uses this information as leverage to stop her. Akshara is in a dilemma again over whom to choose– Abhimanyu or Kairav? Continue reading this article to know more.

Fate brings Akshara to Udaipur

After Dr. Kunal's repeated attempts, Akshara finally gives in and decides to stay in Jaipur. However, destiny has already planned to bring Akshara and Abhimanyu together. Maya calls Dr. Kunal to inform him that the grand finale of the music competition is to happen in Udaipur due to some technical issues.

Dr. Kunal refuses to go to Udaipur but this time Akshara takes the call. Finally, Akshara comes to Udaipur; on the other hand, Abhimanyu stays adamant about his decision to return to Jaipur. He continues to feel confused about Maya singing in Akshara’s voice so he decides to investigate it himself. Manjiri manages to stop him from going back to Jaipur but can’t stop him from finding Akshara. Elsewhere, Akshara finds out that Kairav has come back to India.

In the upcoming episodes, more exciting twists are to come in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Akshara comes to the Birla house surreptitiously but ends up getting herself exposed. Keep reading HT highlights for more interesting updates.

