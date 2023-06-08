Vanessa Reiser files restraining order against ex-fiance Luis Ruelas for hiring PI to ‘spy’ on her

Vanessa Reiser, the ex-fiance of Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, has reportedly filed a restraining order against him. This comes after there were claims that the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star hired a private investigator to “stalk her.” Vanessa Reiser, the ex-fiance of Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, has reportedly filed a restraining order against him (Instagram)

Reiser is a licensed therapist who specializes in narcissistic abuse, and works in New Jersey. She said that she recently made a grim discovery: one of her female patients was possibly hired to “spy” on her. Reiser’s attorney Douglas Anton revealed that the sessions, which came across as very suspicious, started in February.

The attorney alleged that the woman came to Reiser under a fake name three or four times. She was allegedly very curious about Reiser’s past relationship with Ruelas, Page Six reported.

Anton claimed that the woman asked questions like, “Do you still love Luis?,” “How was it with your abuser?” and “if [Ruelas] were to leave his wife [Teresa Giudice] and show any regret … would you want to be with him?”

“It was weird that she kept asking all of this information that if Luis ever left his wife and he was unhappy, would she ever take him back,” the lawyer said, adding her Reiser would “steer away from the subject and not so much talk about it.”

Anton said the questions came across as suspicious only much later as the pair’s former relationship was documented online and often discussed about. Reiser had previously alleged in a lawsuit that Ruelas would often “punish” her for failing to meet his sexual demands. Ruelas is now married to Teresa Giudice.

Reiser planned to take legal action against the “fake” patient after one of her prepaid cards failed to go through. Reiser then went on to hire Anton to file a collections request. Anton’s team subsequently worked hard and tracked down the woman’s real name via an address she had given. This shockingly linked her to a list of employees for private investigator Bo Dietl.

Dietl has denied that he was ever hired to investigate any of the ‘Housewives.’ “We were never hired by Luis Ruelas to do any backgrounds on any cast members from the ‘Housewives of New Jersey,” the retired NYPD detective said. “As far as whether he hired us for potential private investigations, that’s confidentiality [sic].”

“We’ve been in business 38 years, we’re a very professional private investigating company and everything we do is through the laws and everything we do is above any kind of negativity,” Dietl added.

Anton said while there is no “proof” of the allegations yet, he hopes the star will address them at the hearing for the restraining order.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop