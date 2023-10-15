Watch: Horror-comedy show ‘The Curse' starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder gets trailer, release date and more

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder starrer horror-comedy show, ‘The Curse’ has revealed its trailer and release date recently. The show portrays a couple who recently got married and are trying for a baby while working together on a home improvement TV show.

Canadian actor Nathan, alongside Benny Safdie, have created the show together.

The Curse: Story Plot and Cast

The show features Academy Award Winner Emma Stone as Whitney, who along with her husband, Asher, played by Nathan Fielder. The duo host an HGTV house-flipping program.

However, there's a plot twist. Some are of thought that the couple is cursed and the curse keeps on affecting their relationship, coming in the way of them starting a family.

Along with Emma Stone, the show features an incredible star cast including, Constance Shulman, known for her role as Yoga Jones in Orange Is the New Black, Corbin Bernsen, recognized as Shawn's dad from the series Psych and Barkhad Abdi, famous for his work in Captain Phillips.

The Curse: Trailer, Release Date, Streaming Platform and more

Paramount Plus has just released the trailer of the horror-comedy show on their Instagram account:

“Emma Stone. Nathan Fielder. Benny Safdie. #TheCurse begins November 10 on the @ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME plan,” they captioned.

The show is all set to release on November 10, 2023.

It will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and on demand.

A linear premiere on Showtime will be followed on November 12, 2023.

Additionally, a first look at the series will be presented at the New York Film Festival from September 29 to October 15.

Showtime released a teaser trailer for the show on their YouTube channel, where Emma and Nathan can be seen in character shooting an introduction for their home renovation show.

The official trailer of the show released on October 12, revealed that the couple's life takes a turn down the road when they are cursed by a little girl after a prank gone wrong.