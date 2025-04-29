Abhishek Upmanyu deactivates Twitter account after his response to social media user from Pakistan? Here's what we know

Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has found himself in hot water after responding to a Pakistani social media user, sparking a viral backlash. The controversy surrounding his remarks escalated quickly, prompting Abhishek to deactivate his X (formerly Twitter) account. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls the Pahalgam terror attack ‘sharmnaak’; talks of unity in India: ‘Everyone stands together’ Since yesterday, Abhishek has been getting flak on social media.

It comes at a time when the nation is still reeling from the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Abhishek Upmanyu off Twitter

Since yesterday, Abhishek has been getting flak for his apparent comment where he seemed to agree to a social media user from Pakistan, who said that Indians "deserve the racism" they face in the West.

It all began after internet personality Abhijit Iyer Mitra reposted an abusive note for women across the border on X. Responding to it, a social media user from Pakistan with handle @lilmisskhawaja, wrote, “Zero class. Abuses is not equal to humour. The whole world sees your country as this hub of rapists and rightfully so. This is 'funny' according to the average Indian. You lot deserve all the racism you're facing in the west”.

Abhishek seemingly agreed to the social media user's stance, and wrote, "Yup" under it.

His response gets in focus

Many social media users took issue with his stance, sparking widespread backlash that ultimately led to him deactivating his account.

One post read, “Wtf Abhishek

Screengrab of Abhishek's response.

Upmanyu !!! Ashamed to ever think your were good”, with another adding, “Twitter didn’t spare Abhishek Upmanyu because he chose to stand with a Pakistani handle that insults Indians”.

His handle on X.

“Abhishek upmanyu is funny lol,” one wrote, and one shared, “Well Abhishek Upmanyu deserved that”. “He has proven to be a disgusting person in this tragic time, good that he has deleted it,” wrote one social media user.

Some people were left scratching their heads, confused about the controversy surrounding Abhishek and the intense backlash he faced. One comment read, “What exactly did abhishek upmanyu said or tweeted to get his account suspended”.

The other account in question is withheld.

“Omg what happened to Abhishek upmanyu account?” another shared, with one writing, "Did Abhishek Upmanyu deleted his account or am i blocked?”

While social media users noticed that the comedian’s account is not visible on social media, he is yet to issue a statement on the backlash. Meanwhile, the @lilmisskhawaja handle is withheld, with the message reading, “The account has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand”.