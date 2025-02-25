Andor Season 2 trailer: Diego Luna returns in Star Wars drama, promises to bring about a revolution. Watch

The official trailer of the second season of Andor is here! Disney+ has released the first look into the much anticipated second season of the Emmy-nominated drama series. The first season was highly acclaimed and made for great television, and if the trailer if any indication, the second one too is gearing up to raise the stakes even higher. (Also read: Andor review: Star Wars storytelling has never been more mature, moody and grounded) The final season of Andor will have 12 episodes.

Andor season 2 trailer

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor returns in the trailer with an army of rebels from the continent. Created by Tony Gilroy, the first season of Andor brought back Luna as the thief-turned-Rebel spy, Cassian Andor, a character he first played in the 2016 hit film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Ben Mendelsohn also returns as his character Director Orson Callan Krennic. With a Galactic civil war on the rise, all must go ahead in battle. It includes Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael, and Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Best Star Wars material we got since the original trilogy.” A second fan wrote, “Ah, seeing Ben Mendelsohn return to playing Krennic brought an immediate smile to my face.” A comment read, “Finally, feels like we’ve been waiting for this trailer years. Andor season 1 was one of the best Star Wars things ever so I’m excited to finally be back.” “Hopefully, it's as good or better than season 1,” said another fan.

About the second season

The official synopsis of the new season reads: “Season two will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

The final season will have 12 episodes. It will be broken down into four chapters, each consisting of three episodes. The first chapter is set for release on Disney+ from April 22, with a new episode debuting each week.