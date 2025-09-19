Here’s what Ba***ds means in The Ba***ds of Bollywood title, how Aryan Khan sets up season 2

When Shah Rukh Khan had unveiled the title of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, there had been murmurs about what the asterisks are hiding. To some, the answer seemed obvious. But Shah Rukh and Aryan maintained that the show was called The Bads of Bollywood, and they pronounced it as such. But after the show released on Netflix on Thursday, the curtain was finally lifted. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

HUGE SPOILERS FOR THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD AHEAD

The Ba***ds of Bollywood title meaning

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the story of newcomer Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), who has tasted success with his first hit and is now a sought-after star. The story follows him signing a Karan Johar film opposite Karishma Talwar (Sahher Bamba), daughter of superstar Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol). In the final episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a huge plot twist reveals the connection between Ajay and Aasmaan. A scene then shows producer Freddi Sodahwallah (Manish Chaudhari) and his new partner Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi) confront Ajay Talvar.

They blackmail him with his secret and force him to work in a film for them, which will also stars Karishma and Aasmaan. "We will make India's biggest family drama," says Freddie, then revealing its title: The Bastards of Bollywood. A huge title card fills the screen showing the full title, minus the asterisk for the first time. This also sets the stage for a continuation of the story in a potential season 2. Netflix has not officially greenlit the show for a second season yet.

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Created and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is co-written and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The show also stars Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Divik Sharma. It is currently streaming on Netflix.