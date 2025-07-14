Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor files FIR against cook for stealing 7 lakh from her home, claims he assaulted her

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor has claimed that her cook stole ₹7 lakh from her home. Taking to her YouTube channel, Kashish posted a long video sharing how she found out about the theft. Kashish also shared that she was assaulted by her cook in her home. Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor spoke about the harrowing incident.

Kashish Kapoor claims her cook stole ₹ 7 lakh cash from her

According to a Mid-Day report, Kashish registered an FIR at the Amboli Police Station. Kashish resides in New Ambivali Society on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. Sachin was reportedly working at her home for five months. The cook's name is Sachin Kumar Chaudhary.

Kashish confronted her cook

In the video, Kashish said she had ₹7 lakh at home in cash, which she was planning to deposit in her mother's account. When Kashish checked her locker, she found the envelope, containing the cash, empty. She said she immediately rushed out of her home to stop her cook, who was about to leave. Kashish shared that she confronted her cook, but he repeatedly denied having stolen the cash. She added that when she asked him to turn out his pockets, a wad of cash flew out.

Kashish claims being assaulted

"By the time I could pick up my phone, the next thing I know, I'm pinned against the wall. He told me, 'Don't do anything, don't tell anyone'. I'm in my own house, in my own hall, and I'm pinned against the wall. He's holding me down, saying, 'Don't call anybody, don't tell anybody'. In that moment my head is like, 'You have to protect yourself'." Kashish said that she asked him to leave, assuring her that she wouldn't tell anyone.

Kashish recalls horrific moment

Next, she immediately contacted her security guard to stop him, but he was able to flee. Kashish recalled how she ran down the stairs from her 20th-floor home. “I was sick to my stomach, felt like puking on the way, thinking, ‘What the f*** is happening?’ But I told myself, ‘F*** it, you can die later—right now, you have to stop this’.” Kashish broke down in the video as she spoke about the incident.

Kashish, next tricked the cook to come back to her home, and she had already called the police. They went to the police station and filed an FIR against the cook. She shared that the cook claimed to have stolen only ₹50000 which she said was a lie. The police has said that they are investigating the matter but hasn't given any assurance on if she will get her money back. Kashish is currently in Singapore for work commitments.

About Kashish

Kashish was part of Bigg Boss 18 along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra, among others. The Salman Khan-hosted show aired from October 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025.