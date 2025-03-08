Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's son Zaid diagnosed with rickets: ‘Humare bacchon ko baddua mat do’

YouTubers Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently shared heartbreaking news with their fans about their son Zaid being diagnosed with rickets. In the vlog, Payal Malik, Armaan's first wife, broke down in tears and called out trolls for making harsh remarks about their children. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's son diagnosed with Rickets.

Kritika's son Zaid diagnosed with Rickets

In a recent vlog, Kritika shared the news about her son Zaid’s diagnosis. She became emotional and expressed her belief that her child's condition was a result of the negative comments directed at him. She said, "We got Zaid tested for the first time when he was 19 months old and at that time he was fine. But now, the new report says he has Rickets. I don't know what to do. Itne log galat galat comments karte hain, toh dimag woh saari cheezen chalti hai. Aap logon ke comments itne gande hote hai (So many people make wrong comments, and all those things keep running through my mind. Your comments are so nasty)."

Payal's emotional appeal

Payal Malik also became emotional and added, "Aap humein lakh baddua de do, hum aapne upar le sakte hain. Jisne jo kiya hai uski saza usko do, humare bacchon pe kyun thop rahe ho? Kehte hain naa baddua patthar ko bhi faad deti hai, toh yeh baat bilkul sahi hai. Humare bacchon ko baddua mat diya karo. Agar humare bacche aapko acche lagte hai toh pyaar de dun unko. Humein de do baddua par humare bacchon ko nahi (You can curse me a million times, and I will take it upon myself. But punish the one who is actually responsible—why are you putting it on our children? They say that curses can even break stones, and that is absolutely true. Please don’t curse our children. If you like them, give them love instead. Curse me if you want, but not my children)."

Rickets occurs due to a prolonged deficiency of vitamin D, leading to weakened bones. It affects mobility, including walking and other physical activities. In another vlog, Kritika revealed that her son's condition had worsened and that he became scared upon seeing the doctors.

Kritika, Armaan and Payal in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Kritika, Payal, and Armaan Malik's relationship has been the subject of controversy and criticism, particularly during their time on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Their unconventional family dynamic has often made them a target for trolls. While Kritika was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal and Armaan were evicted early in the competition. The trophy was ultimately won by Sana Makbul, who defeated Ranvir Shorey.

Apart from Zaid, Armaan is also a father to three other children with Payal Malik-their eldest son Chirayu and twins Ayan and Tuba.