 Bridgerton actors groove to Beyonce in viral video; don't miss Banita Sandhu's cool moves
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Bridgerton actors groove to Beyonce in viral video; don't miss Banita Sandhu's cool moves

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 17, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Banita Sandhu, aka Miss Malhotra, had many members of the cast- including Penelope and Colin, dance to a popular Beyoncé track.

What do the Bridgerton cast do in-between shots? Dance to Beyoncé! Banita Sandhu, who plays Miss Malhotra in the smash hit Netflix show, took to Instagram to share a new video with the cast of the show where they were seen dancing to Cuff It by Beyoncé. (Also read: Bridgerton Season 3 introduces Lady Vikaspuri; leaves Twitter in splits at the West Delhi reference)

Bridgerton cast had a fun time dancing to Beyonce in this BTS video.
Bridgerton cast had a fun time dancing to Beyonce in this BTS video.

Banita's BTS video with Bridgerton cast

In the new viral video, Banita and the rest of the cast- including Claudie Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton; Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton; were seen standing on a spiral staircase. As the music started, all of them started to match steps to Cuff It by Beyoncé. “Big shout out to @calebobediah for getting us moving,” she wrote in the caption.

Fan reactions

In the comments section, the official account of Netflix India commented, “This season is so much more special With You.” A second fan hilariously noted, “OOHH ELOISE GOT MOVESSS. and yet she refuses to dance in the show haha.” A comment read, “Did everyone ignore Colin in the back?” Luke was seen dancing far behind.

Earlier, Banita, who made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in October (2019), spoke with Hindustan Times and said that she doesn’t think of Bridgerton as a (Hollywood) debut. “Even when October released, I did not think of it as my debut in Bollywood, I just thought of it as my first film with a learning experience. As an actor, I really go with my heart and gut when making a decision about working with someone, it’s not really a strategic move that this is my entry in the industry. That can set a lot of pressure on expectations. I am more into the on-set experiences,” she said.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Bridgerton actors groove to Beyonce in viral video; don't miss Banita Sandhu's cool moves
