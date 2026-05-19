Dutton Ranch ratings: Is the new Yellowstone spinoff as good as the original? 'A good ride’

Fan reactions on X have been overwhelmingly positive. "It's good! Tragedy strikes right off. I don't like the change. New people on the show, Annette Bening and Sam Harris, gives it much more impactful storyline. Beth already making herself known. Rip building his ranch hands one at a time. Carter growing up. Make sure your beer is cold cuz I think we're going to have a good ride!" one fan wrote.

The numbers are backing up the buzz. Dutton Ranch holds an 8.5 out of 10 rating on IMDb and an 84% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 78% Popcornmeter score.

Unlike the recent Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, which disappointed fans after airing on network TV on CBS, Dutton Ranch has the advantage of streaming on Paramount+, giving it more creative freedom.

The show picks up with fan favorites Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), who leave Montana behind for a fresh start in Texas. The first two episodes have already made a strong impression, with the addition of Ed Harris and Annette Bening bringing serious star power to the series . Harris in particular has stood out as one of the best parts of the show so far, according to Fox News .

The wait is over for Yellowstone fans. Dutton Ranch , the highly anticipated new spinoff from Taylor Sheridan, premiered on May 15 on Paramount + and early reactions suggest it was worth every bit of the hype surrounding it.

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Others could not stop watching. "I watched the 1st two episodes 3 times already and I can say it feels very Yellowstone in Texas. I feel its going to be a good series," another user shared on X.

Many fans felt the show stayed true to what made Yellowstone great. "True to Beth and Rips characters. Carter is a great surprise. Yes it's good," one viewer wrote. Another added, "Just watched the first two episodes of Dutton Ranch. It's as good as Yellowstone. Gotta love Beth! And Annette Bening plays a matriarch who is just as strong!"

The enthusiasm for the new cast members was also hard to miss. "I agree its got everything Yellowstone fans want. Sam Harris is a hell of an actor I think it is going to be a hit," one fan said on X. Another kept it simple: “If you were a fan of Yellowstone, you're going to LOVE Dutton Ranch on Paramount.”

What are the other top Yellowstone spinoffs? For fans who cannot get enough of the Yellowstone universe, there are plenty of other spinoffs to explore. According to Ranker, The Madison comes in at second place, featuring a new cast of characters also set in Montana. Third on the list is the prequel 1883, which followed the Dutton family ancestors on their journey and the tragedies they faced along the way.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves landed at number four, while 1923 came in fifth, another prequel that continued the Dutton saga, this time with Harrison Ford playing a member of the family.

As for Dutton Ranch, the show picks up after the events of Yellowstone, in which the original ranch was sold to the indigenous tribe in the area. Beth, Rip and their informally adopted son Carter have since packed up and moved to Texas for a fresh start.