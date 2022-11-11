Elizabeth Debicki pays tribute to Princess Diana with her dress at The Crown premiere

Elizabeth Debicki, the 32-year old Australian actress who essays the role of Princess Diana in Season 5 of Netflix's The Crown, paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales in a stunning Dior gown.

The black gown that Debicki wore to the premiere of The Crown Season 5 in Royal Drury Lane in London was strikingly reminiscent of the iconic blue dress that Princess Diana wore at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival.

Explore the #DiorSavoirFaire behind actress Elizabeth Debicki's dress which she wore to the premiere of @TheCrownNetflix. The piece from #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2022 by Maria Grazia Chiuri was delicately hand pleated to create a glamorous open back detail and neck tie. pic.twitter.com/taemMz6CQ4 — Dior (@Dior) November 9, 2022

Both the dresses are quite similar as they feature a strapless design, a thin stole around the neck and are floor length. Reportedly, Debicki's Dior gown took around 300 hours to make. The gown is taken from the 2022 Spring haute couture collection.

Princess Diana's iconic blue dress.

The blue dress that Diana wore at the Cannes Film Festival was designed by Catherine Walker. Diana had worked in collaboration with Walker for the dress that was inspired by Grace Kelly's character in Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief, where she wears a blue strapless gown. Diana's elegant blue ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival continues to endure as one of the best fashion moments of all time.

Season 5 of The Crown also touches a lot of the iconic fashion moments surrounding Princess Diana, most notably, "the revenge dress" that the Princess of Wales wore on the same day her husband publicly admitted to infidelity. Debicki takes on the role of the late princess from Emma Corrin from Season 4.

The penultimate season of The Crown introduces a new cast of actors for the dramatization on the royal family led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Johnny Lee MIller as Prime Minister John Major, Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. Season 5 of The Crown was released on Netflix on November 9.

