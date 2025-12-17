Four More Shots Please director Arunima Sharma says Season 4 will address controversial infidelity track from Season 3

The Prime Video show Four More Shots Please! (FMSP) is finally returning for a fourth and final season, three years after Season 3 left the audience split. Arunima Sharma, who took over as the lead director of Season 4, speaks to Hindustan Times about the final season, which premieres on December 19. “We began shooting Four More Shots Please this year and are releasing it within the year!” says the filmmaker, settling down for a chat about the web series featuring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo. Arunima Sharma is a self-proclaimed Shah Rukh Khan fan.

From being an AD to directing Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

A self-proclaimed Shah Rukh Khan fan, Arunima grew up on a steady diet of Hindi films that made her fall in love with cinema. Studying at FTII Pune and attending film festivals only deepened her fascination. Working with Homi Adajania as an Associate Director on films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny in five years was ‘hectic and hilarious’, she says. “I learned from him that only when you have fun making a film, does the film work.”

If winning a National Award for her diploma film, Shyam Raat Seher, in 2010 was a ‘confidence booster’ for the filmmaker, ad films provided a platform for her to refine her skills. “I’ve shot a lot of ad films, including one of my favourites with Virat and Anushka in Dubai. I was trying to make a feature film for many years, numerous narrations happened, but it was so difficult in those years before OTT to get one of the male leads, one of the heroes cast in your film and to make the film, especially as a woman director,” she says.

But then the OTT boom happened, and doors opened for Arunima that were previously closed shut. Finally, her Prime Video series Jee Karda (2023) was filmed during her third trimester of pregnancy, at the peak of the pandemic. The filmmaker says, “The OTT space did open doors for a lot of us, and now, FMSP is the most matriarchal set I’ve ever been on. The men are clearly outnumbered.” Not just FMSP, Arunima is also helming a feature-length documentary with Naseeruddin Shah, which she calls her ‘passion project’.

On directing Season 4 of Four More Shots Please

Taking on Season 4 of an Emmy-nominated series like FMSP as a director feels like a ‘responsibility’, says Arunima. “The thought was to preserve everything that works in the series, the aspects that people love and elevate the visual and aural style to make it more 2026. I wanted the actors to feel even more natural, easy-going and believable,” she explains, adding, “I feel if you're heavy-handed as a director, this genre becomes cumbersome to watch.”

Fans of the show, however, can expect everything they love times four, the director says. “It’s the end of an era, and it's going out with a bang. The friendship, the fun, the highs and lows, the laughs, the drama - everything is more this season. We’re calling it the season of joy where the girls look within themselves to see if there’s something holding them back from grabbing joy with both hands and kissing it,” says Arunima.

Speaking of kissing, there has been considerable criticism for the show ‘normalising infidelity’ after Damini, played by Sayani, cheats on Jeh, played by Prateik Smita Patil. Arunima says the next season will address everything the show might not have covered before. “The writing gives our protagonists the right to make mistakes, and acknowledgement doesn’t need to happen instantly. Much like life, things take time. And that time has passed between Season 3 and 4, giving Damini the time to reflect. The girls have all grown up, just a little, this season,” she says, rounding off.