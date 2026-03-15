Gajraj Rao hails Sunil Grover as a comic shapeshifter in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘He enters the soul of every character'

Actor Gajraj Rao has lauded comedian Sunil Grover for his extraordinary talent in transforming into iconic personalities in Netflix's The Kapil Sharma Show. The latest episode featured Sunil as the legendary actor Kader Khan, leaving the studio audience and viewers at home stunned by the authenticity of his performance. Gajraj shared his thoughts on social media in a heartfelt post, praising Sunil’s unmatched versatility and chameleon-like ability to bring real-life personalities to life with perfect mannerisms, speech, and expressions. Gajraj Rao celebrated Sunil Grover's talent for embodying iconic figures in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Gajraj Rao praises Sunil Grover's talent On Sunday, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram and wrote a long, poignant post about Sunil Grover's chameleon-like ability to transform into different real-life personalities and charm the audience. He wrote in Hindi, which translates to, " I am a fan of Sunil Grover; whatever he does delights the heart. When he appears as Kapil Dev on stage, the real Kapil Dev watches him in admiration. When he transforms into Salman Khan, it’s as if Salman himself is there… He can become Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, or even Rajamouli."

"Grover doesn’t just mimic; he enters the soul of the person, capturing their speech and expressions completely. He is the greatest shapeshifter of our time; his art is divine and unique," he added.

Gajraj concluded his post by thanking the show for spreading joy. "Thank you, Kapil Sharma and team, for making the world laugh and sharing so much happiness," he wrote.