Gajraj Rao hails Sunil Grover as a comic shapeshifter in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘He enters the soul of every character'
Sunil Grover portrayed legendary actor Kader Khan in The Kapil Sharma Show. Gajraj Rao praised Grover's unique talent for transforming into iconic figures.
Actor Gajraj Rao has lauded comedian Sunil Grover for his extraordinary talent in transforming into iconic personalities in Netflix's The Kapil Sharma Show. The latest episode featured Sunil as the legendary actor Kader Khan, leaving the studio audience and viewers at home stunned by the authenticity of his performance. Gajraj shared his thoughts on social media in a heartfelt post, praising Sunil’s unmatched versatility and chameleon-like ability to bring real-life personalities to life with perfect mannerisms, speech, and expressions.
Gajraj Rao praises Sunil Grover's talent
On Sunday, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram and wrote a long, poignant post about Sunil Grover's chameleon-like ability to transform into different real-life personalities and charm the audience. He wrote in Hindi, which translates to, " I am a fan of Sunil Grover; whatever he does delights the heart. When he appears as Kapil Dev on stage, the real Kapil Dev watches him in admiration. When he transforms into Salman Khan, it’s as if Salman himself is there… He can become Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, or even Rajamouli."
"Grover doesn’t just mimic; he enters the soul of the person, capturing their speech and expressions completely. He is the greatest shapeshifter of our time; his art is divine and unique," he added.
Gajraj concluded his post by thanking the show for spreading joy. "Thank you, Kapil Sharma and team, for making the world laugh and sharing so much happiness," he wrote.
Sunil Grover's Kader Khan act stuns the audience
The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Sunil Grover as the legendary actor Kader Khan, leaving both the audience and the studio cast amazed. Fans noted that Sunil’s performance was so authentic it felt as though Kader Khan himself had stepped onto the stage, reaffirming his reputation as one of India’s most gifted performers in comic transformation. Actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan also praised the performance on social media. Varun called it “mind-blowing,” while David shared that he felt a “flood of nostalgia seeing Kader Saab come alive through Sunil.”
Sunil Grover's best impressions
Sunil Grover has long been celebrated for his uncanny ability to embody iconic personalities, and his latest impressions of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have charmed audiences on Netflix's The Kapil Sharma Show. He not only captured their mannerisms and speech patterns with precision but also infused each act with humour and energy that felt organic. Beyond Bollywood superstars, Sunil has brought to life the likes of Kapil Dev, Dara Singh, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, leaving viewers in awe of his transformative skills.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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