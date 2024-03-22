House of the Dragon season 2 trailer reactions: Fans gear up for battle for throne between Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon is back with its second season after two years and netizens can't keep calm. The fantasy-drama based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood has elements of warfare, treachery, ambition, power, love and loyalty. The battle for throne between Rhaenyra Targaryen's ‘team black’ and Alicent Hightower's ‘team green’ has been depicted in two separate trailers released on Thursday. (Read more: House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer: Battle lines have been drawn between Greens and Blacks. Watch) House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer received a positive reaction from netizens.

HOTD 2 is the battle for throne soaked in revenge

The promos showcase Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen declaring a war against team green led by Alicent and her Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole. Meanwhile, Lord Corlys Velaryon warns to prepare the army against the Hightowers. The action-packed series promises Targaryen's blood-soaked revenge after the death of her son Lucerys. Many users on X reposted the trailer and expressed their excitement.

HOTD Trailer gives goosebumps to netizens

A netizen tweeted, “The goosebumps I got while watching this trailer are indescribable. I'm beyond excited for this! I can hardly wait....I bet I'm not the only one. Team Black will reign supreme as always. (House Of The Dragon hashtag).” Another user wrote, “Their joint slay will be one for the history books (hashtag of HOTD).” While extending support for Rhaenyra, a user captioned his post as, “Team Black.” While sharing a few screenshots from the promo, a fan captioned, “We’ve been blessed.(smiling emoji).”

HOTD a spin-off prequel to GoT

House of the Dragon is a prequel to George RR Martin's Game of Thrones. The story is set in the era nearly 200 years before the vents of GoT. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham play pivotal roles in HOTD. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale are new entrants to the cast.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will start streaming in India from June 17 on JioCinema.

