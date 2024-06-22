If Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3 instead of Anil Kapoor, I would have been happier: Ranvir Shorey

‘Salman as host would have been in my favour'

“If Salman sir had been hosting the show, it would have made me happier as I have worked with him in the past, and it would have been in my favour as a contestant. But Anil sir is a legend and a very charming person and brings with him a certain hugeness, so I am quite excited but also hoping that he will cut me some slack,” Ranvir said.

Talking about what led him to take up Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey said that he has been offered the show every year, 'but due to some reasons, he was unable to participate'. He added that this year he said yes to the show as his son Haroon – whom he shares with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma – is going to the US for his summer vacations, and the actor had ‘no major work’. The second reason he said was that he 'badly needed a detox from screens'.

‘My strategy is to keep myself busy’

Ranvir also spoke about how he plans to survive inside the Bigg Boss house. He said, “I am not the coolest person, I tend to lose my calm over small issues. So, this is going to be a challenge for me. But I’m not going under any pressure. Also, limited food is going to be a challenge. But I’m hoping they’ll give us sufficient food that’s needed to survive. I’m sure they’re not calling us to starve. But I am going to keep telling myself, you’re just going to be here for a month or so, so chill. My strategy is to keep myself busy. Doing household chores, doing exercises, and healing my body. ”

'Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta'

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 took place on Friday with Anil Kapoor as the new host. In a recent press conference, Anil spoke about his new role as the host. "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless," he said.

He also shared insights into his conversation with Salman Khan, emphasising the actor's support and excitement about Anil stepping into his shoes. "Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bahut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai ...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction," Anil said.