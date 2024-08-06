John Wick: Chapter 4's sequel series Under the High Table in development

What's the sequel series about?

John Wick: Under the High Table is set immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. The synopsis states, “John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order.” It aims “combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age."

The series will be written and directed by Robert Levine of The Old Man-fame. He also executive produces the project along with Keanu, Chad, Thunder Road Films. Chad is also attached to direct the pilot episode. Keanu, who doesn't seem to be acting in the series as of now, is involved in the project in a very hands-on capacity. Under the High Table will mark the second series for the franchise, following The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which streamed on Prime Video India last year.

Upcoming John Wick projects

Upcoming John Wick projects also include the yet-untitled fifth instalment of the franchise, in which Keanu will reprise his iconic role, with Chad attached to direct. The next instalment is a spin-off on Ana de Armas' character Ballerina, set between the third and fourth instalments. John Wick Presents: Ballerina is slated to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine, who was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4, will be the center of a new spin-off. It will "continue Donnie's story arc following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table. Robert Askins, who's written for Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," AMC's "The Son" and received a 2015 Tony nomination for his play "Hand to God," is writing the screenplay.