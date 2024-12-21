Josh Heuston says ‘queen’ Tabu ‘fed and kept him alive’ on sets of Dune Prophecy. Watch

Tabu recently made a splash when she debuted as Sister Francesca on episode 5 of Dune: Prophecy. Her co-star Josh Heuston, who plays Constantine Corrino, her son, in the series, talked about the bond they formed off-screen that helped them breathe life into their characters. (Also Read: Dune Prophecy will return for season 2, announces show's team ahead of season 1 finale) Josh Heuston posted happy pictures from the making of Dune: Prophecy, including one with Tabu.

Josh Heuston on Tabu

In a behind-the-scenes clip posted by HBO Max on Instagram, Josh talks about how Tabu ‘kept him alive’ when they were filming. He says, “Tabu used to, like, hang out with me at the front of the trailer. And she’d bring me, like, authentic Indian dishes to set every day. So we kind of built a little bit of rapport because she kept me alive and fed me.”

He even posted the video on his Instagram stories, writing, “@tabutiful the queen.”

A screen grab of Josh Heuston's Instagram stories.

Fans were thrilled to see him describe Tabu that way, with one fan commenting, “"Kept me alive and fed me" something a son would say fr.” Another wrote, “That's just so motherly of her.” One fan joked, “Mom always thinks you're hungry, cute mother son relationship.” An Instagram user wrote, “Mother has been keeping us alive and feeding us for years.” Some even called her the ‘sweetest soul’ and others called her ‘motherly’ for feeding Josh.

Tabu in Dune: Prophecy

Tabu plays Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and the Emperor's former lover, who returns to the palace to balance the power shift. Charithra Chandran played her younger version in the film. Josh plays Constantine, the illegitimate son of Francesca and Emperor Javicco Corrino, played by Mark Strong. After episode 5 dropped earlier this week, Josh shared numerous behind-the-scenes pictures from set, including one of a candid moment with Tabu.

Set in the Dune universe, the web series takes place 10,000 years ahead of the events in the Dune and Dune: Part Two films. The series focuses on the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit.