Karan Johar says Adolescence is a wake-up call to parents raising kids in times of social media: ‘It broke me’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently watched Adolescence, opened up on how the crime drama series is "a wake-up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media". Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan praised the Netflix show, calling it a "gut-wrenching show" and "blasterclass". Karan ended his note by thanking the show for building his "awareness and responsibility quotient". Karan is the father of twins--Yash and Roohi. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt is in awe of Netflix's Adolescence, praises the ‘magic of storytelling’: Energy is palpable and moving) Karan Johar, parents to twins, penned a long note about Adolescence.

Karan lauds Netflix show Adolescence

Karan shared a poster of Adolescence and talked about being a parent. "To be a Parent …I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility… No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent …what you need to first be is the best version of YOURSELF .. the very best…What you say, how you say it, what you feel and how you express it … your habits, your behaviour, your ideologies, your politics … EVERYTHING is eventually going to rub off on your child … they are embodiments of your soul… you may not realise the reflection, but they will mirror you …"

Karan says he grew up on books, kids now scroll reels

Talking about the show, Karan drew a comparison between how he grew up and how kids are growing up nowadays. "Adolescence is a wake-up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media … I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis … I grew up on books they scroll reels. I grew up on self discovery they are surrounded by comparisons … the pandemic is NOW! We just don’t see it …. This gut-wrenching show is more a mirror to parenting and social media commentary than anything I have seen or been impacted by recently ….," he added.

Karan expresses gratitude to Adolescence

"The gaze of perceived masculinity …. The impact of bullying … the turning a blind eye to child habits and patterns … this 4 episode mini series is a blasterclass for Parents. The Technical marvel of 4 groundbreaking long shots moved me as a filmmaker but broke me as a parent ….I am raising twins … and I thank this show for building my awareness and my responsibility quotient even more…This is more than a series it’s a forever lesson…I am grateful to the creators of #adolescence and to Netflix! (Folded hands and heart emojis)," concluded his note.

About Adolescence

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries directed by Philip Barantini. The four-episode series follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a female classmate. What also makes the series a masterclass is that each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take. The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances. Anurag Kashyap and Alia Bhatt, among other celebrities, have lauded the show.