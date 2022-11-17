Moving In with Malaika promo: Malaika Arora responds to those who troll her for her walk, boyfriend, age and clothes

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a clip from her upcoming new show, Moving In with Malaika. She addressed it to those people who usually troll and pass comments about her age, clothes, love life. She shared that she wants to give everyone something new and fresh to talk about. Many fans reacted to the promo video of her show. Moving In Malaika will mark her OTT debut. (Also read: Malaika Arora clears the air about 'I said yes' post, launches her reality show Moving In with Malaika)

In the beginning of the video, she introduced herself as the ‘woman everyone loves to talk about’. She then asked her audience to see the comments that she will get on this promo to know for themselves. She said, “Kuch bhi karo (whatever you do) people talk, I break up, it's breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I'm with my partner, I'm trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I'm trolled.” She said whenever I wear bikni or an evening gown, people say, 'Ma'am, ghar pe raho na. Ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai. (Ma'am, stay at home, your age does not allow you to do all these things).”

Then, she gave a sassy reply and said, “Sure, I am not getting younger. But you know what's getting really old? These comments. The same old old remarks. So I thought I'll give everyone something new to talk about. Show you the real Malaika up close.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about - #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar #MIMonHotstar.”

Reacting to the video, Actor Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emojis. Fashion designer commented, “Vaaaaavaaaaahhhhh voooooommmmmm ur a Legend,Uffffffff love" and “Nobody like you Mala!!!” One of Malaika's fans wrote, “Actually that’s needed specially for Indian society.” Another fan commented, “I cannot stop watching this !!"

Moving in with Malaika is slated to release on December 5 and will stream on Disney + Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON