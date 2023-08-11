Ruma Sharma: I have stopped taking trolls seriously

Model-actor Ruma Sharma asserts that she has stopped listening to those who question her bold avatar on digital platforms. Ruma Sharma

“I am comfortable in my skin and have stopped taking trolls seriously. We live in a free country, and we all have our rights intact. See, no one stands by you when you try to find your place in this industry, thankfully social media gave me that platform where I can connect with the world, find my space and do well in life. Be it trolls or those nosy acquaintances, I have learnt to take them all in my stride, also having millions of followers on my page answers them all,” says the Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor.

The National School of Drama graduate believes that digital is the way to be, if one wants to be popular among the younger generation. “Digital platforms have opened new avenues for all, it takes us straight into the world of youngsters. After saying that the actor in me too wants to make it big in the industry. Being trained at the best institute, I want to make the most of my training. My social media projects – be it advertorial or digitorial – helped me buy my own house and do something for my mother. This has given me time and scope to focus back on acting.”

Talking about her acting career, Sharma says, “I have been part of some good projects, though few. I feel my recently released OTT series Honey Trap Squad earned me a good response and will precisely go into a next season. Also, I have wrapped another untitled series along with a music video. So much is happening on the acting front for me,” concludes G the Film actor.

