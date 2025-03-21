OTT releases to watch this week: Anora, Khakee The Bengal Chapter, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From whirlwind romance and perplexing true stories to coming-of-age comedies and crime dramas, this week’s releases have it all. Check out the list of web series and films available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar over the weekend. (Also Read: Black Mirror Season 7: Release date, episodes, cast, and other details) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Anora and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Anora - JioHotstar

Streaming from March 19 is the Oscar-winning tale of Anora ‘Ani’ Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), a 23-year-old stripper directed by Sean Baker. What begins as a transactional fling with 21-year-old Ivan ‘Vanya’ Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch, soon turns into a whirlwind romance and a Las Vegas wedding. Ani's Cinderella story sends shock waves across continents when Vanya’s family dispatches henchmen to reclaim their son.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter - Netflix

The next chapter of the Khakee series transports viewers to Kolkata in the early 2000s. IPS officer Arjun Maitra (Jeet) has an unyielding resolve to dismantle crime and corruption in the city. Opposing him is the crime lord Bagha (Saswata Chatterjee), whose reign over the underworld is ruthless and unchallenged. As Arjun delves into the underbelly of Kolkata, he finds himself entangled in something much bigger. The series is streaming from March 19.

Good American Family - JioHotstar

This limited series, streaming from March 20, delves into the true story of Natalia Grace (Imogen Reid), a young girl with dwarfism. A Midwestern couple, Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass), adopt Natalia, but their lives take turns as they suspect she is not who she claims she is. A legal and media spectacle follows with opposing views questioning who’s telling the truth.

Dragon - Netflix

D Raghavan (Pradeep Ranganathan), aka Dragon, is a once-promising student whose life spirals out of control when he decides that being ‘cool’ is more important. After experiencing heartbreak, he decides to do whatever is needed to turn his life around. Except, he’d rather do it via shortcuts. Dragon's mistakes threaten to catch up with him when he’s on the cusp of having the life he always dreamt of in this Tamil comedy streaming from March 21.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam - Prime Video

Dhanush’s third directorial and debut film of his nephew Pavish, NEEK, is a comedy streaming from March 21. In a bid to snap him out of depression and heartbreak, Prabhu's (Pavish) parents decide to get him married. Former classmate Preethi (Priya Prakash Varrier) is his potential bride, and he tells her all about his love for rich girl Nila (Anikha Surendran). What happens when Preethi advises him to attend Nila’s marriage? Find out from March 20.

Revelations - Netflix

Yeon Sang-ho, renowned for Train to Busan and Hellbound, returns with a Korean film streaming from March 21 that tells the story of a pastor and a detective. Min-chan is a devout pastor whose faith is shaken when his son goes missing. He embarks on a perilous journey when he believes he received a divine revelation. Detective Yeon-hee, assigned to the case, grapples with a haunting past. As their paths converge, they have to confront their inner demons.