OTT releases to watch this weekend: The Great Indian Kapil Show to Madu, Patna Shukla and more

OTT releases this week: Still confused over your weekend binge-watch? We have got you covered with some of the most exciting movies and shows releasing on streaming platforms. From The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix to Patna Shukla on Disney+Hotstar, there is a lot of diverse content for the audiences. Experience some of the most engaging and unique stories based on universal themes this week. (Also read: HanuMan OTT release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada: Teja Sajja film to stream on this platform) OTT releases this week include Patna Shukla, The Great Indian Kapil Show and Madu.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Hindi), Netflix

Kapil Sharma once again reunites with his former colleague and friend Sunil Grover in The Great Indian Kapil Show. The duo is joined by Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The recent promos featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni promise nothing less than a laugh riot. The Great Indian Kapil Show will be streaming on Netflix from March 30, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Patna Shukla (Hindi), Disney+Hotstar

Raveena Tandon plays the protagonist in the legal-drama. Raveena plays a small-time lawyer and housewife who fights a case against the education mafia. However, she has to pay the price for her battle against corruption when her family's safety comes under threat. Patna Shukla releases on March 29. The movie can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Madu (English), Disney+Hotstar

The inspiring documentary co-directed by Matthew Ogens and Joel Kachi Benson is a story of a young boy who leaves his family in Nigeria to learn ballet at a prestigious school in England. It showcases the journey of Anthony Madu as he gives it his all for his passion for dancing. Madu can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar from March 29 onwards.

Inspector Rishi (Tamil), Prime Video

The Tamil noir series is set in the backdrop of a small village that has witnessed complex serial murders. A cop and his team probe the crime and suspects. Inspector Rishi features Naveen Chandra, Sunaina Yella, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kanna Ravi in crucial roles. The show can be streamed on Prime Video from March 29 onwards.

Testament: The Story of Moses (English), Netflix

The docudrama series is based on the life of Moses, his journey from outcast and murderer to prophet and liberator of the Hebrews from Egyptian oppression. Testament: The Story of Moses chronicles the remarkable life of a prince, prophet and more with many historical insights. The show started streaming from March 28 on Netflix.

Lover (Tamil), Disney+Hotstar

Lover features K Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya in pivotal roles. The Prabhuram Vyas directorial delves into the lives of Arun and Divya. The couple experiences challenges when their six-year-old relationship is put through test of time. The romantic-drama emphasises on several emotional aspects including commitment and endurance when it comes to love and companionship. Lover started sreaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 27.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place