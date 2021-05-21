Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Prince Harry says Meghan didn't follow through on suicidal thoughts as she didn't want him to lose another woman in life
Prince Harry says Meghan didn't follow through on suicidal thoughts as she didn't want him to lose another woman in life

  • Prince Harry in a new documentary series spoke about Meghan Markle having suicidal thoughts, and why she didn't follow through on them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Prince Harry has said that the reason his wife, Meghan Markle, didn't follow through on her suicidal thoughts was because she didn't want him to lose another woman in his life. Harry in a new documentary series spoke about the parallels between how his mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan were treated by the press.

"My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened. You’re talking about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies," he said in the series about mental health, which premiered on Apple TV+.

He recalled a charity event that he attended with Meghan when she was pregnant with their son Archie in 2019. Harry said that just hours before the public appearance, she had opened up to him about having suicidal thoughts.

"Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life," he said. "The thing that stopped her seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that happened to my mom, and now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her."

Harry said that they were met with 'total silence' when they approached the royal family with their concerns. The couple announced that they would step away from the family, and subsequently moved to California.

Also read: The Me You Can't See review: Prince Harry bares his soul to Oprah in profoundly moving Apple show

Harry said that therapy has helped him greatly, because he feared losing Meghan if he didn't take care of himself. "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with," he said.

