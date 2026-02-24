Ranveer Allahbadia calls India’s Got Latent row ‘kaand’, reveals who stood by him: John Abraham called…
Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about India’s Got Latent row when filmmaker Farah Khan visited his home in her latest vlog.
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently opened up about one of the most turbulent chapters of his life, revisiting the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent last year. Describing the episode as a “kaand”, Ranveer said only a handful of people stood by him at the time, with actor John Abraham being among the five who reached out in support.
Ranveer looks back
Ranveer spoke about that phase of his life when filmmaker Farah Khan visited his home in her latest vlog.
When Farah asked the YouTuber about the row, he repeatedly referred to the episode as a "kaand". Ranveer said, “My podcast was stopped after that, I had to bear a lot. I just pray from God to just return me my work. I just wanted opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”
Following this, Farah told Ranveer, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.”
To this, Ranveer added, "John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time… I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m just trying to move on; I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I’ve been successful.”
What do we know about the India's Got Latent row
In February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. However, Ranveer’s remarks about parents and sex on the show sparked backlash, with multiple FIRs filed against him, Samay, Apoorva, and Ashish. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public. The show faced intense criticism after Ranveer made ‘sex with parents’ comments.
Ranveer was subsequently restricted from uploading any videos on his channel. However, in March, the Supreme Court allowed him to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show. In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. He also submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show.
