Ranveer Allahbadia calls India’s Got Latent row ‘kaand’, reveals who stood by him: John Abraham called…

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently opened up about one of the most turbulent chapters of his life, revisiting the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent last year. Describing the episode as a “kaand”, Ranveer said only a handful of people stood by him at the time, with actor John Abraham being among the five who reached out in support. Last year, Ranveer Allahbadia landed in legal trouble after making comments about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show.

Ranveer looks back Ranveer spoke about that phase of his life when filmmaker Farah Khan visited his home in her latest vlog.

When Farah asked the YouTuber about the row, he repeatedly referred to the episode as a "kaand". Ranveer said, “My podcast was stopped after that, I had to bear a lot. I just pray from God to just return me my work. I just wanted opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”

Following this, Farah told Ranveer, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.”

To this, Ranveer added, "John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time… I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m just trying to move on; I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I’ve been successful.”