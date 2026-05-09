Rohit Sharma teases ‘biggest entertainment debut’ on OTT. Here’s what we know so far

After bidding goodbye to the T20 format and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma is ready to step into an all-new arena: entertainment. The cricket superstar set social media abuzz on Friday evening after teasing his debut in the entertainment space with an upcoming show. Here’s everything we know so far about it. While Rohit Sharma kept details of the project under wraps, the announcement was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Rohit Sharma teases his debut On Friday, Sony Pictures Networks released a teaser hinting at Rohit’s debut in the entertainment space with a show that promises a full dose of entertainment.

The over-one-minute-forty-second teaser features Rohit interacting with fans, who excitedly cheer him on and urge him to repeat his now-iconic dialogue, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega (No one will roam in the garden).”

As the teaser unfolds, one fan after another keeps requesting Rohit to repeat the viral line. The constant demands visibly leave the cricketer increasingly frustrated, eventually prompting him to walk away in exasperation.

At one point in the promo, a visibly irritated Rohit is seen losing his cool and calling his assistant, instructing him to shut down the gardening work on his terrace at home, clearly fed up with constantly hearing references to the “garden” joke again and again.

Later, reacting to the overwhelming craze, Rohit quips, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga? (I said just two lines, and it went so viral… imagine what will happen when my full show airs?).”

The teaser ends with a bold promise from Sony Pictures, calling it “the biggest entertainment debut of the year.”

The SonyLIV app appears to have revealed the show’s title as “The Rohit Sharma Show,” with the project listed under the “Reality” section, hinting that it might be a chat show.