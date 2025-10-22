Apple TV fans have exciting news for their viewers. Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are returning for the new season of Shrinking and fans are all excited about it. Apple recently announced that Season 3 will premiere worldwide on January 28, 2026, starting with a special one-hour premiere episode. According to ScreenRant, the season will have a total of 11 episodes, filled with more laughs, drama, and emotional moments. Shrinking Season 3 release date announced as Harrison Ford and Jason Segel return: when and where to watch(X/@AppleTV)

Shrinking season 3 first look

Shrinking is about Jimmy (Jason Segel), a sad therapist who starts not following the normal therapy rules. He tells his clients the truth in a very blunt way, forgetting the usual professional rules. Jimmy’s honesty changes the lives of his clients and his own in ways that are often surprising, funny, and heartwarming. Apple TV shared the first look of Shrinking season 3 on their social media handles.

Returning and new cast members

Along with Segel and Ford, the show brings back fan favorite actors like Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders. The new season also adds fun new characters played by Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox. Fans are excited to see how these new and old characters will unite and spend time with Jimmy and the rest of the cast.

Critical acclaim and audience praise

The first two seasons of Shrinking were highly praised, boasting an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%. While critics loved the show, some professional psychologists have noted that the series' depiction of therapy is not entirely realistic.

Shrinking season 2 recap

Season 2 ended with dramatic moments. Jimmy helped Louis (Brett Goldstein) through a hard problem, stopping him from making a big mistake. At the same time, Harrison Ford’s character, Paul, gave a touching Thanksgiving speech about his fight with Parkinson’s disease, using both funny and emotional words. Fans are now excited to see what will happen next in Season 3.

What to expect

Showrunner Bill Lawrence leads the series, with direction as well. While details of Season 3 are limited, viewers are hopeful for uplifting storylines, especially for characters like Louis.

With Harrison Ford and Jason Segel back together, Shrinking Season 3 promises lots of laughs, exciting drama, and touching moments for people all over the world.

FAQs

1. When is Shrinking Season 3 releasing on Apple TV?

Shrinking Season 3 will premiere globally on January 28, 2026, with a special one-hour premiere episode.

2. Who is starring in Shrinking Season 3?

The new season brings back Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, along with returning guests Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, and new additions Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox.

3. What is Shrinking about?

Shrinking follows Jimmy (Jason Segel), a therapist who becomes brutally honest with his clients, affecting their lives and his own, in a mix of comedy and drama.