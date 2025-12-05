Shweta Basu Prasad on being selective: ‘I’m okay sitting at home for 6 months as I don’t have much kharchas’

It’s been a packed year for Shweta Basu Prasad, who featured in three OTT releases from Oops Ab Kya?, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, to the recently released fourth season of Maharani. The actor says she is grateful to be working steadily even while being extremely selective with her choices, adding that she turns down most of the projects that come her way. Shweta Basu Prasad was most recently seen in fourth season of web series Maharani.

On being selective

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Shweta revealed that she has no hesitation in turning down projects even if it means spending six months at home between gigs.

“I really can't complain because I've been working consistently. But, yes I'm being selective. That's why I have an audience base who have faith in me… Creating that niche is very important. I’m very conscious about picking my roles. And I may go horribly wrong with my choices in the future. I will unlearn that if I go wrong with my choices,” Shweta tells us.

She continues, “But I'm not scared to experiment. I'm not scared to say no to projects. In fact, I'd say no to 9 out of 10 projects that come my way. And it's okay if I'm sitting at home for 6 months. I'll wait.”

Shweta adds that her simple lifestyle allows her the freedom to be this selective with her work.

“I don't have all those kharchas and tamjham (expenses) in my life where I have to live up to people's expectations and keep doing photoshoots, with all due respect to my colleagues and peers for doing it. I don't have the constant pressure of being active and being at that party… I don't subscribe to that journey. So, it's easier for me to go underground and then resurface when there's work,” adds the actor, who has worked in television, Hindi cinema, Telugu cinema and Tamil cinema.

On roles coming her way

Over the years, Shweta has been part of diverse projects such as Makdee, Iqbal, Tashkent Files, Serious Men, Jubilee, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, and season four of Maharani, which released on SonyLiv on November 7.

The actor admits that interesting roles are coming her way. Talking about her approach towards picking the role, Shweta shares, “I'm an audience first and an actor after that. It's very important that whatever I pick it's something that I want to watch.”

“There are really good roles coming in. People are getting experimental with their writing, and with their genres, It’s a myth that the audience doesn't get it. The audience gets everything. They watch all kinds of projects. That’s why the makers are getting bolder.. It's a great time to be an actor because there's so much to explore. However, I take one day at a time, one project at a time. So, I don’t know what I am seeking,” she adds.

On Maharani memories

Led by Huma Qureshi, the political drama revolves around politics in the state of Bihar. It also stars Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Kani Kusruti. Season 4 is written by Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh. Subhash Kapoor is also the creator of the series.

For Shweta, entering the world of Maharani was easy as “it's such a warm set”. “Subhash Kapoor, Huma and the rest of the core Maharani team have built a nice township that anybody can come and just live in. And that's exactly how I felt. I felt like a very comfortable resident in the township that they've built. I felt at home,” she ends.