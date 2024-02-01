Squid Game season 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae returns as angry Seong Gi-hun, threatens mysterious caller
Squid Game, the dystopian Korean horror tale about a fictional, deadly game show, remains by far the most-watched Netflix TV series ever.
Netflix India unveiled the first look of the much-awaited Korean web series Squid Game season two on Thursday. On its YouTube channel, Squid Game shared an over three-minute-long video of the shows and films that will air on the OTT platform this year. (Also Read | Squid Game 2 gets a 2024 Netflix release window, arriving sooner than expected)
Squid Game season 2 first look
Towards the end of the clip, a quick glimpse of the Squid Game was shown. Lee Jung-jae, who played Seong Gi-hun, was seen wearing a dark blue suit as he exited an airport. He also sported dark pink hair. The clip started with his back to the camera.
Lee Jung-jae back as Seong Gi-hun
He held his phone to his ear as someone said, "You are going to regret the choice you made." An angry Gi-hun replied, "I will find you. No matter what it takes." He then disconnected the call.
Netflix Philippines also shared a post on its X account. Sharing several photos from the upcoming show, it wrote, "Player 456 is ready to do whatever it takes in Squid Game season 2, coming this year." The photos featured Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo.
More about Squid Game 2
Last month, it was announced that Squid Game will return with its second season in 2024. Netflix shared the news of the show's season two in a letter to its shareholders.
The second season will see Jung-jae and Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.
About Squid Game
Squid Game released in September 2021 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time.
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize, 45.6 billion won or USD 38.3 million, but the stakes are deadly.
